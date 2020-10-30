Cases and concern on the rise in NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Officials in New York say they are focused now more than ever to avoid a second wave, as parts of the country see record numbers of new infections.

That worry also heightened within the hospitality industry, as a decision on increasing the indoor dining capacity is now in jeopardy.

A day after New York City saw a surge in its positivity rate — where 67 zip codes were reporting rates over 2% — Mayor de Blasio is urging New Yorkers not to be complacent.

“We need to take this very seriously and if we are going to stop a second wave here and you know we can stop a second wave it’s gonna take a lot of discipline,” he said.

The numbers improved slightly over the past 24 hours. The Mayor reported hospital admissions and the percentage of positive cases were both down Friday.

While the 7-day rolling average dropped to 1.87%, down from 1.92% Thursday, the big concern now is the upcoming Halloween weekend where gatherings are inevitable.

“Stay outdoors, stay in small groups, socially distance, wear a mask, in fact with children it’s important, on top of the costume, put the mask over the costume,” de Blasio said.

On the minds of many hospitality workers, the pending decision to allow city restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, a decision that was set for Nov. 1st.

But with a rise in cases citywide, Gov. Cuomo has given few details on if and when that will happen.

“There has been no guidance released, not a word,” said Mark Fox, Founder of the Fox Lifestyle Hospitality Group. “And we are not hopeful.”

Fox warns it may already be too late to save the industry, which saw more than 1,000 restaurants close since March.

“These people are on the bread line, they are starving,” he said. “And it’s going to come to a critical mass in January when the eviction moratorium expires and these people are going to be in shelters.”

During a conference call with reporters late this afternoon, the governor said the state is still looking at the data and have not yet made a decision. He said in the end, science will make that call.