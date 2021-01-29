Cardinal Dolan quarantining after contact with COVID-positive person

NEW YORK — Cardinal Timothy Dolan is quarantining after being in close contact last week with someone who has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York said Friday that the 70-year-old cardinal has no symptoms and hasn’t tested positive himself.

For now, he is canceling all public appearances, including celebrating Sunday’s 10:15 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The New York archdiocese serves over 2.8 million Catholics and is the nation’s second-largest after Los Angeles.

Dolan has been its leader since 2009.