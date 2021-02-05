Can Yankee Stadium vaccination site deliver on the hype?

THE BRONX — A vaccination megasite doesn’t get much more mega than the second largest baseball stadium in the world.

As of Friday morning, Yankee Stadium began daily vaccinations. It’s on course to administer 15,000 doses this week, according to the site operator, SOMOS Community Care. It also said that it’s capable of administering two and-a-half times that number of doses.

The ability for that to happen, as well as for other vaccination goals to be kept, depends on vaccine supply, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the stadium on Friday. However, some local residents on site seeking vaccination appointments weren’t confident that the megasite can live up to its promises.

Like everybody else seeking a vaccination at the stadium, Tony Gomez is a Bronx resident. The megasite is available exclusively to residents of The Bronx, where COVID-19 rates remain the highest in the city.

Residents have been instructed, through ads and social media, to make an appointment for a vaccination through SOMOS’s website or through its hotline, 833-SOMOSNY.

Gomez said that he’d tried both, to no avail.

“You call that telephone number, forget about it,” Gomez said. “That’s why everybody’s here [in line] now.”

A Baseball Hall of Fame member was on hand, and he also said that he’d join the queue.

Mariano Rivera, the Yankees’ legendary closing pitcher, said in both English and Spanish that he was encouraging people to sign up to get inoculated.

“When my turn comes,” Rivera said, “I’m on line to get it.”

He toured the facility, along with Mayor de Blasio and SOMOS chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj. He promised Bronx residents that if they meet state eligibility guidelines, and there is adequate supply of the vaccine, they’ll get appointments soon.

“The president promised a lot of vaccine,” Dr. Tallaj said, in an interview. “We are ready. If we get vaccine, we at SOMOS can do 40,000 [doses] a day.”

As to whether or not individuals waiting in line will get their shot in short order, one woman, who’d been waiting about 40 minutes to try and get an appointment set up, said that she was withholding judgment.

“Let me see what happens in here,” she said, “and then I’ll say [it can happen].”

The Yankee Stadium site is a joint state and city effort. However, Citi Field, the home field of the New York Mets in Queens, was also supposed to be a megasite, run by the city, alone. It’s been four weeks since the mayor announced the site, and it’s still not open.

He was asked about that delay at his news conference at Yankee Stadium.

“The Citi Field site is coming in a matter of days,” Mayor de Blasio said. “We need supply. I want people to understand right now, New York City is giving about a third of the vaccinations we could if we had supply.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his briefing on Friday, in Albany, that he’s going to expand eligibility for vaccines to people of all ages with comorbidities, starting Feb. 15.

He also said that he’s considering lifting the indoor dining ban before his previously set deadline of Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Gov. Cuomo said that he would “follow the data,” and on Monday would elaborate on whether or not he would allow New York City restaurants to have 25 percent capacity dining by Feb. 12, or even Feb. 10.