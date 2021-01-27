Calls for centralized vaccine scheduling in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Across the Garden State, virtually each of the 270 coronavirus vaccination sites has a different process for securing a vaccination appointment — if they take appointments at all.

It’s part of a growing list of challenges the state is having with connecting the vaccine to people who want their dose.

Some of the issue was on display at a vaccination site set up at International High School in Paterson. It had long but steadily moving lines of people inside who’d shown up to take advantage of the city’s first-come, first-served vaccination policy.

Selena Nelson, a grandmother and long-time resident of Paterson, said that the no-appointment policy served her and her husband well.

“I wanted to come” to get inoculated, she said, “because I want to live a little longer.”

She and her husband Peter Nelson qualify for the vaccine because they’re over 65. In Paterson, people who meet age requirements, or who are healthcare workers, or first responders, or who have a variety of pre-existing conditions, can show up in person to get inoculated.

Patricia Jurado met the requirements.

“There were about 31 people in line,” she said, “and that was all the shots they had left, so we were all brought in.”

The Paterson site ran out of vaccine hours before its scheduled 3:00 PM closing time. At most other sites around the state, appointments are required, in an effort to ensure that nobody goes home disappointed. The same list of eligibility applies to patients statewide.

In Paterson, though, Mayor Andre Sayegh said that its system works best for residents.

“If you come here, you wait hours. So do your own risk evaluation — do you want to wait weeks, or hours?” Sayegh asked. “I prefer hours.”

Oshin Castillo, the director of Paterson’s Department of Health and Human Services, said that a related issue was the state of New Jersey’s vaccination appointment scheduling system, called NJVSS.

“We wanted to use the state’s scheduling system from the beginning, but it had a few bugs in it,” Castillo said in an interview. “So our mayor decided it was more important to get the vaccine into people’s arms.”

It’s not just officials who are saying that an organized, statewide registration system is lacking.

Shirish Nadkarni and his wife Vaidehi Naik mentioned it at a vaccination site in Kearny on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of different [web] sites,” Nadkarni said, for “a lot of different places that are [vaccinating]. It would be easy if there was just one centralized site and then you can get different vaccination options over there.”

Also this week, the Gloucester County megasite issued a statement saying that problems with NJVSS were preventing the county from administering some second doses of the vaccine.

On Wednesday, at his news conference, Gov. Phil Murphy asked for patience.

“We’re building the airplane here as we’re flying it,” he said. “This may be the most complex logistical undertaking, other than going to war, in the history of the United States.”

Murphy said that boosting supply of the vaccine will help the overall situation significantly. He said that he was confident in Pres. Joe Biden’s pledge to keep increasing supply, including a 17% increase by next week.

The governor also said that the projected production schedules of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are already in use, as well as the anticipated springtime FDA approval of a vaccine manufactured by Johnson and Johnson, a New Jersey-based company, should be able to provide enough vaccine dosages for everyone who wants to get inoculated to do so.

“Come April,” the governor said, “we’re in a much better place.”