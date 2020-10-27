California added to tri-state COVID-19 quarantine list; non-essential travel to Massachusetts discouraged

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Another state has been added to the tri-state’s travel advisory, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

California is the latest addition to the list. No states or territories have been removed from the list.

Massachusetts also meets the criteria for the travel advisory, in addition to Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Cuomo added. However, given the proximity of the region and mode of transport between the states, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable.

Non-essential travel between Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania is advised while they meet the travel advisory criteria, Cuomo added.

The advisory applies to states that have an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people, or if 10% of the total population tests positive. Both metrics will be monitored on a rolling seven-day average.

As of Oct. 27, there are currently 39 states and two territories that meet the criteria for quarantining on return to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed a 14-day quarantine on people traveling to the tri-state area from states with a high transmission rate of coronavirus.

The advisory also applies to tri-state area residents who are traveling back to their home state from areas with a high rate of transmission.

The travel advisory comes as all three states continue to make great strides in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The tri-state area was considered the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases in March and April soared into the hundreds of thousands and the death toll continued to climb for weeks.