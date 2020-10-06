Businesses to close in NYC areas with coronavirus clusters, Cuomo says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and other new restrictions in several areas of New York City where there has been an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The governor said Tuesday the targeted areas are not defined by zip code. Instead, the state has identified three geographic zones around existing COVID-19 clusters.

“We have what I call a COVID cluster problem,” Cuomo said.

The governor identified one large cluster in Brooklyn and two smaller clusters in Queens. State officials have mapped out boundaries for the Brooklyn cluster and Cuomo said the same will be done for the Queens clusters.

Residents and business owners in two clusters in Queens, left, and one cluster in Brooklyn, right, will face tighter restrictions amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Oct. 6, 2020.

There’s also a cluster in Binghamton, in Orange County and in Rockland County. Orange and Rockland counties have “intense” clusters, Cuomo said.

“These are relatively small areas, geographically,” the governor added. “The trick is to keep it small.”

See the Brooklyn zones here:

We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress. We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions. Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

To slow the spread of the virus, the governor unveiled a Cluster Action Initiative Tuesday afternoon.

The red zone, where the highest number of cases exists in a cluster, will face the most drastic action. Additional action will be taken in communities surrounding the cluster, labeled the orange zone, to stop the spread of the virus. And, as a precaution, some restrictions will also be implemented in communities that outline that area, identified as the yellow zone.

In a red zone, there will only be up to 25% capacity allowed in houses of worship or 10 people maximum. Mass gatherings are prohibited. Indoor and outdoor dining will be closed again and only takeout will be allowed. Only essential businesses will be allowed to stay open. Schools will also be closed.

In orange zones, there will only be up to 33 percent capacity allowed in houses of worship or 25 people maximum. High risk, non-essential businesses, including gyms and personal care shops, will be closed. Indoor dining will not be allowed. Up to four people per table will be allowed for outdoor dining. Schools will also be closed.

See the Queens zones here:

Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

In the yellow zones, businesses can stay open. Houses of worship can have up to 50 percent capacity. Indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed, but a maximum of four people will be allowed per table. Schools can stay open but must conduct weekly testing of students and staff.

Fines for sponsors of mass gathers were also increased to $15,000.

“There is no one who can say they didn’t see this coming,” Cuomo said.

The rules will be in effect for at least 14 days.

Cuomo said local governments, including New York City, have until Friday to implement the restrictions but could do so as early as Wednesday.

“We are going to be providing the local governments with the maps that we did in their areas. We’ll be consulting with them — these were done specifically from the actual case numbers themselves,” the governor said.

See the Orange County zones here:

Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Health said businesses in the city’s red and orange cluster zones should prepare to close beginning Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had asked the state on Sunday to approve a shutdown plan for schools and non-essential businesses in nine zip codes where the percent of positive coronavirus cases has been above 3% for more than seven consecutive days.

Cuomo had approved the closure of schools in those areas on Monday. Students in about 100 public and 200 non-public schools across the nine zip codes began full-remote learning Tuesday morning.