Businesses, schools will shut down Monday if COVID rates in some neighborhoods don’t decline: Mayor

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Some New York City neighborhoods could end up back under significant restrictions by Monday if spiking levels of coronavirus don’t come down in the next few days, the de Blasio administration announced on Friday.

The levels of COVID-19 infection in some communities is as much as six times higher than health authorities say should be the case. It’s caused some health experts to criticize the city for not doing more to get the situation in check.

City authorities said that a variety of communities in Brooklyn and Queens with large Orthodox Jewish populations are on the city’s list of neighborhoods where non-essential businesses and schools may have to close for unspecified amounts of time, starting Monday night. The closure is designed to reduce the spread, the city’s department of health said in a statement on Friday.

In order to keep coronavirus from spreading, the infection rate needs to be below 1%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and other health authorities. The rate is much higher in these nine New York City neighborhoods, according to the NYC Dept. of Health and Mental Health:

Gravesend/Homecrest 6.0%

Midwood 4.95%

Edgemere / Far Rockaway 4.08%

Kew Gardens 3.99%

Borough Park 3.53%

Bensonhurst/Mapleton 3.16%

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay 3.07%

Flatlands/Midwood 3.06%

Williamsburg 1.67%

A major challenge, according to the De Blasio administration, is a lack of people wearing masks.

Dr. Jake Deutsch, the clinical director and founder of Cure Urgent Care, emphasized that mask wearing is instrumental in keeping infection rates under control.

“Masks work,” Dr. Deutsch said in a Zoom interview. “They’re not comfortable, they’re not fun, they’re not fashionable, they don’t make you feel connected to people, but they work.”

It was a message that city’s Test and Trace Corps workers were trying to spread on the streets of the most affected neighborhoods on Friday. They were handing out fliers and banners promoting testing to passersby in Williamsburg, many of whom weren’t wearing masks.

Also in those neighborhoods, though, were inspectors from the health department, checking to see if schools, both public and private, were in compliance with masking and social distancing guidelines.

If infection rates continue to be elevated in the neighborhoods, the DOH said, sheriff’s deputies will ensure that, starting Monday evening, non-essential businesses, as well as schools, are closed in the high-infection neighborhoods.

Dr. Deutsch adds that while the city is trying to handle a growing problem, it needs to do much more.

“Sometimes it’s cultural elements,” he said, “[and] people don’t feel that it applies to them. But really, education” is key to lowering the infection rate, Deutsch said, “making sure that people understand that there are infections in their community, and they are vulnerable for potential complications.”

Deutsch feels that New York City needs to take action to make sure everyone gets in on the effort.

“How are we educating those people?” he asked. “We need to be proactive, rather than reactive and that’s some of the problem that I’m seeing with the leadership in New York City.”

Deutsch said that at his practice, which sees 4,500 patients monthly, nobody on his staff has gotten infected throughout the pandemic.

The key to that, he said is that they are “all using personal protective equipment, mostly masks.”