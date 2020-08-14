Businesses, jobs permanently disappearing due to coronavirus lockdown

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A new report out this week said that about a third of layoffs caused by coronavirus will be permanent, as increasing numbers of businesses shutter for good.

A gym in Jersey City that shut its doors due to coronavirus is now keeping them closed. The owner has a second location in Fairfield, but said that too is on the brink of closure.

“When you have to close like this, you have to shut the door to something you believe in,” said gym owner Jason Schroeder through tears in an emotional video posted to Instagram.

We met up with Schroeder today at a job. He’s training to work in construction.

“I want to communicate with Gov. Murphy. We are willing to adhere to the guidelines,” he told us. “We will do whatever it is so we can open!”

Shuttering businesses are sending waves through the economy. Schroeder’s Jersey City landlord said his storefront made up about half the rent for the whole building.

“This person is not paying rent, not paying the mortgage, the cycle at the end of that is you go to the bank, put your PIN in and no money comes out,” said John Fiorito, a Jersey City developer.

A new study by three economists who surveyed businesses nationwide found about a third of workers laid off in March will not be called back.

“What is going on here is yes, the pandemic is a negative shock to the economy, but it is creating opportunities for businesses to grow,” said José María Barrero, one of the co-authors and an assistant professor of finance at the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

“For example,” he said, “e-commerce” will surely grow.

The new report also points to a permanent shift toward working from home for about one in six workers.