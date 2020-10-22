Businesses reopen in Queens, Brooklyn yellow coronavirus cluster zones

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Businesses owners in parts of Queens and Brooklyn who were forced to shut down earlier this month due to a spike in coronavirus cases are breathing a small sigh of relief Thursday as they reopen once again.

Positivity rates in the state’s COVID-19 cluster zones have decreased since Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented his Cluster Action Initiative, imposing color-coded restrictions on areas with a concerning number of new cases.

“If you are good at finding it when it’s small and before it spreads, then you can control it,” Cuomo said.

Beginning Thursday, the red and orange zones in Queens as well as the orange zone in Brooklyn shift to yellow, which allows schools and non-essential businesses in those areas to reopen.

Schools in yellow zones will be allowed to resume in-person classes on Monday with mandatory weekly testing.

The loosened restrictions in yellow zones also allow for houses of worship to operate at 50% capacity and restaurants can reopen for indoor and outdoor dining with a maximum of four people per table. Gatherings of up to 25 people also are allowed.

Despite a drop in new cases, Brooklyn’s red zone remains on lockdown with a positivity rate above 5%.

Large gatherings are banned and houses of worship are restricted to a maximum capacity of 10 people. Non-essential businesses are shuttered and schools in the red zone are holding classes remotely.

The state is monitoring the zones on a 10-day average of positivity rates, and officials are watching a new cluster in Ozone Park, which has now been labeled a yellow zone.

“I think you will see more microclusters. You may be seeing more serious restrictions in microclusters, but I don’t foresee and I hope it doesn’t break from a microcluster to a region,” Cuomo said.

Cluster zones in Orange and Rockland counties have also seen a drop in positivity rates, but not enough to meet the state’s threshold to allow businesses and schools to reopen.