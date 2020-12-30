Buffalo Bills’ plan for testing fans could be the new normal for events

NEW YORK — There will be fans on the stands at the upcoming Buffalo Bills playoff game, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his press briefing Wednesday, joined by Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula.

“We’re all so excited about the Bills,” Cuomo said.

It’s the football team’s first home playoff game in over two decades, and 6,700 fans will be allowed inside the outdoor stadium to take part in a pilot test.

“Only fans with a negative COVID-19 test will be allowed inside,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, New York State Health Commissioner.

There will be no tailgating, masks will be required, and contact tracing will be done after the game.

“If this works well, then you would look to expand it,” Cuomo said.

It could be a lifeline for struggling businesses and may just become part of our new normal.

This week, the world health organization announced COVID-19 is likely to become permanent, with an effective vaccination program, could eventually become a “very low-level threat.”