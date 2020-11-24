Brooklyn synagogue fined $15K for wedding with thousands of maskless guests: mayor

Coronavirus

Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — New York City will issue a $15,000 fine to a Brooklyn synagogue after it was reported to have hosted a massive Hasidic wedding earlier this month with thousands of maskless attendees, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The mayor, speaking on NY1 Monday night, said the Nov. 8 wedding was “amazingly irresponsible.”

Thousands of guests packed into the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg for the secret wedding despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the city and state, according to the the New York Post, which obtained videos of the event.

The wedding allegedly took place just weeks after the state took action to prevent another Hasidic wedding in Williamsburg that was expected to draw as many as 10,000 guests.

The Nov. 8 wedding was planned in secret to prevent the state from taking steps to stop it from happening, according to the New York Post.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called the reported details of the wedding a “blatant disregard of the law.”

