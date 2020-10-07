Brooklyn restaurant reacts to COVID-19 cluster restrictions

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn — After the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in certain areas across New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a new plan to combat the surge in cases.

The plan would include closing local businesses in those hot zones.

Business owners said if this measure is enforced, it could bring them all back to square one.

Owner of Cena Taqueria Cafe in Brooklyn Aron Watman spoke to PIX11 about his concerns and how he is gearing up for any possible restrictions.