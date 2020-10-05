Brooklyn borough president on possible COVID shutdowns: ‘Appropriate actions’ must be taken

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Parts of New York City are on the verge of another coronavirus lockdown as the positivity rate among nine zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens increased between 3% and 9%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a shutdown on non-essential businesses and schools in those areas beginning Wednesday. Indoor dining, gyms and pools are also slated to shut down in 11 other high-risk zip codes.

While many zip codes are at risk of another lockdown, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told PIX11 the shutdowns are “unfortunate, but we do need to take appropriate actions” to stop the spread of the virus.

Adams acknowledged that is time is a holiday season for many in the community. This period could be used as a time to reassess how to move forward, including deputizing local community groups and get more involved in how to stop the virus from spreading, according to Adams.

He also said citizens and the government both have the responsibility to work and further prevent the spread, noting “failure” on both parts.

However, Adams noted more people were compliant in mask wearing over the weekend compared to previous days.

The Brooklyn borough president also said he is “extremely worried” about clusters turning into community spread, bringing the virus to other boroughs.

When it comes to shutdowns and closing down businesses, Adams said decisions of closures and reopenings should be done through the guidance of science and medical professionals.