Brooklyn bishop hails ruling, says diocese in line with pope

FILE – This Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015 file photo shows Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio as Pope Francis, right, arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The longtime head of the Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn said Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, that a ruling by the Supreme Court that barred New York from enforcing certain restrictions on religious services in areas hit hard by the coronavirus is a “good decision” that guarantees constitutional protections for the free exercise of religion. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool, File)

BROOKLYN — The longtime head of the Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn said Friday that a ruling by the Supreme Court that barred New York from enforcing certain restrictions on religious services in areas hit hard by the coronavirus is a “good decision” that guarantees constitutional protections for the free exercise of religion.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio also praised the words of Pope Francis, who in a New York Times Opinion piece criticized groups protesting COVID-19 restrictions.

But he said the pope’s words don’t apply to his diocese because the ruling is not over “an ideological issue” or “anti-government,” and only looks at the First Amendment right to worship when possible.

