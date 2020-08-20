Bronx, Queens showed most positives on antibody tests

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City released nearly 1.5 million antibody test results.

The new numbers further expose disparities across city neighborhoods, “particularly parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx where it’s clear some New Yorkers have had more of a burden with COVID-19 than others,” explained New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The Bronx had the highest rate of positive coronavirus antibody tests at 33%. Manhattan had the lowest rate, 19%.

Within the boroughs, the zip codes with the highest rates of positive antibody tests were Corona, Queens and Borough Park, Brooklyn.

Commissioner Chokshi noted “we know there are a lot of people who are essential workers who by virtue of trying to protect their livelihoods may not have been able to stay home and isolate.”

The city is also still studying how household composition in a community might impact coronavirus spread, “particularly in places where you have multiple generations and multiple people living in a smaller space,” Dr. Chokshi explained.

The commissioner’s most urgent message for New Yorkers is to remain vigilant, “I look forward to the day when we can say definitively that there is herd immunity in the city as a whole but unfortunately were just not there yet.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn's 75th Precinct Shakeup

Calls grow for Gov. Cuomo's resignation or impeachment

The possible succession of Gov. Cuomo

SNY's Steve Gelbs joins Andy to discuss the opening of Spring Training for the Mets

Johnson & Johnson vaccines on their way to NYC

Colon Health Quiz

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars