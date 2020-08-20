Bronx, Queens showed most positives on antibody tests

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City released nearly 1.5 million antibody test results.

The new numbers further expose disparities across city neighborhoods, “particularly parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx where it’s clear some New Yorkers have had more of a burden with COVID-19 than others,” explained New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The Bronx had the highest rate of positive coronavirus antibody tests at 33%. Manhattan had the lowest rate, 19%.

Within the boroughs, the zip codes with the highest rates of positive antibody tests were Corona, Queens and Borough Park, Brooklyn.

Commissioner Chokshi noted “we know there are a lot of people who are essential workers who by virtue of trying to protect their livelihoods may not have been able to stay home and isolate.”

The city is also still studying how household composition in a community might impact coronavirus spread, “particularly in places where you have multiple generations and multiple people living in a smaller space,” Dr. Chokshi explained.

The commissioner’s most urgent message for New Yorkers is to remain vigilant, “I look forward to the day when we can say definitively that there is herd immunity in the city as a whole but unfortunately were just not there yet.”