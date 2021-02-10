Bronx borough president discusses Yankee Stadium vaccination site, reopening schools

THE BRONX — Citi Field may have opened as a vaccination site Wednesday, but it’s been nearly a week since Yankee Stadium was transformed for Bronx residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rates of the virus in the Bronx are among the highest in our area. However, some improvements have been seen, with just over 1,000 newly reported cases on Monday and zero deaths.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. told PIX11 News he was glad to see more people in the borough have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

At Yankee Stadium, about 1,000 vaccines are available a day, but the numbers continue to grow.

“We said that it was critical that these sites have Bronxites come in,” Diaz said.

For eligible Bronx residents who don’t have internet access, people can actually come to the location and make appointments.

Diaz acknowledged long lines may occur, which is why the city needs more vaccines.

With more supply, the city can ensure that anyone who wants the vaccine, no matter the language they speak, can get vaccinated.

Following news of middle schools reopening mid-February, the Bronx borough president said parents want their kids back in school, but also acknowledged that more kids are falling behind.

“We need to make sure our kids get the best education possible.”

Diaz also said the city needs to have proper PPE and testing to ensure schools can reopen safely and stay open.

