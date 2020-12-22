British Airways, Delta, Virgin Atlantic to require COVID-19 testing for passengers traveling to NY

NEW YORK — British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Delta have all voluntarily agreed to a testing mandate for passengers boarding flights from the United Kingdom into John F. Kennedy and Newark airports.

The agreement comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo heavily criticized federal authorities for not banning all flights from the U.K. after England’s top medical officer announced researchers there have identified a new variant of COVID-19.

“To our international friends and partners, I want to say very frankly that we understand your concerns and I hope everybody can see that as soon as we were briefed in UK government on the the fast transmissibility of this new strain that I think three fifteen on Friday afternoon, we lodged all the necessary information with the World Health Organization and we took prompt and decisive action the very next day to curb the spread of the new variant,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The discovery of the variant, which is believed to be more contagious, has triggered lockdowns in London and other parts of the country.

Currently, 120 nations are requiring passengers traveling from the U.K. to get a negative test result before boarding flights.

In his press briefing Monday, Gov. Cuomo urged airlines to add New York State to the list.

“I believe intuitively it’s already here because if it’s been flying around the world it will be here,” said Cuomo.

Dr John Whyte, is Chief Medical Officer of WebMD and a public health expert.

“If there is a mutation that’s making the virus spread more easily and impacting more people, we need to implement more counter measures and testing people before they get on a plane is a good idea right now,” said Whyte.

Dr. Whyte said he has not seen any data as of today that the strain is already here, but we need to monitor the variant and study it further. He added it’s normal for a virus to mutate.

“Viruses mutate that’s what they do,” said Whyte.

“There are a number of mutations that are changing the genetic material of the virus that’s what we refer to as a new strain, or a new strand.”

Dr. Whyte believed the vaccines will still work on this new variant.

“It’s not as if the vaccine only responds to one aspect of the spiked proteins,” said Whyte. “It’s developing antibodies to many of the spike proteins so even if it’s mutated, it doesn’t mean it’s less effective.”

The governor said he had to take action and not wait for the federal government, as the State did in the Spring.

“The coronavirus got on a plane from China, went to Europe and came here from Europe

and no one said anything for two months in the federal government,” said Cuomo.

“We learned this lesson the hard way, we are not going to go through it again. We have been victimized by the federal government’s negligence.”

Cuomo said several thousand travelers from the U.K. fly into Newark and John F. Kennedy international airports daily.

The testing mandate will begin Tuesday.