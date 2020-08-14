Bowling alleys reopen Monday, NYC museums, cultural institutions can reopen Aug. 24, Cuomo says

People sit outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in New York. New York City police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As New York continues to make great strides in fighting the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Cuomo announced Friday several industries, such low-risk indoor activities in New York City and bowling alleys will be able to reopen within the month.

Bowling alleys can reopen beginning Aug. 17 at 50% occupancy, Cuomo announced.

Only every other lane can be opened, parties must stay in their lanes and face coverings are required.

Food and drinks will not be available inside at bowling alleys, according to an updated news release from the governor’s office.

Low-risk cultural institutions in NYC, including museums and aquariums can reopen on Aug. 24, Cuomo said.

They must remain at a 25% maximum occupancy. Timed ticketing will also be required with staggered entry and traffic flow must be controlled.

Face coverings must also be enforced.

Protocols for gyms to reopen are expected to be announced on Monday.

The state continues to make progress in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

About 85,455 coronavirus tests were given in NY Thursday, 727 were positive, or 0.85%.

Thursday was the seventh straight day of NY’s positive test rate being under 1%, according to the governor.

Frank Wilkinson is proprietor of Rab’s Country Lanes on Staten Island. They have been closed 151 days.

“On the teleconference today, Cuomo says you can open. I didn’t believe it. Finally the day has come. As an industry, we have worked to tell our story and get people behind us,” he said.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art said it will open to the public on August 29 with some members previews the week of the 24th.