Bowling alleys reopen Monday as gym owners await state guidance

NEW YORK — Bowling alley owners across New York are preparing Sunday for their reopening under new coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Beginning Monday, bowling alleys will be able to admit 50% of the building’s occupancy limit. Only every other lane can be open to encourage social distancing between separate groups, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced the reopening update on Friday.

Parties must stay in their designated lanes and face coverings are required. Food and drinks will not be available, according to the governor’s office.

In addition to bowling alleys, low-risk cultural activities such as museums and aquariums will be able to open with new health and safety protocols on Aug. 24.

Guidance for how gyms can reopen is expected to be released by the state on Monday. There’s no set date yet for when gyms can reopen.

The industry reopening decisions come as New York continues to show great progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

There were 607 newly reported cases from 77,692 tests on Saturday, a positive rate of .78%. New York’s positive rate has now been below 1% for nine consecutive days, Cuomo said on Sunday.

A positive rate of 1% or higher means that every new case leads to at least one additional new case.

Six more deaths were reported in New York on Sunday. The state’s pandemic death toll is above 25,200.

