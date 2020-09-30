‘Block parties,’ self-administered tests among new initiatives to fight COVID-19 clusters in NYC

Two people wear protective face masks as they walk along a commercial street in the Gravesend section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The area has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to New York City health data. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised alarm Monday about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York, saying just 10 ZIP codes represented more than a quarter of the state’s new infections in recent testing. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Health officials in New York City have rolled out new initiatives to increase testing in several New York City neighborhoods that have seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

About nine neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens remain areas of concern as these “hotspot zip codes” have reported positivity rates of over 3%, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As these neighborhoods, which include Bensonhurst, Kew Gardens, Midwood, Gravesend and Far Rockaway, remain areas of concern, the city has deployed hundreds of Test and Trace Corps. Workers, NYPD officers and additional agency staff to promote further outreach, distribute masks and ensure people are following safety protocols.

The city is also increasing its testing initiatives, according to de Blasio.

Eleven mobile testing sites are being moved to cluster areas and the city has expanded rapid testing in affected areas near three additional Health + Hospitals locations:

Rockaway: 39-20 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Bensonhurst: 6315 14th Ave.

Borough Park: 4002 Fort Hamilton Parkway

To continue with outreach efforts and support compliance, the city is also hosting “block parties” in different neighborhoods where streets and sidewalks will be converted to testing sites. Results would arrive in about 24 hours, according to President and CEO of NYC Health and Hospitals Dr. Mitchel Katz.

About 500 tests would be conducted daily at each of six sites, which would total to 3,000 tests a day.

Self-administered tests at high-traffic areas, including schools, religious institutions and grocery stores would also provide results within 48 hours, allowing for 1,900 tests a day, while rapid point-of-care testing machines would also be provided to Health + Hospitals facilities at hotspot neighborhoods, providing another 1,150 tests daily, according to Dr. Katz.

These initiatives hope to encourage more New Yorkers to get tested and further prevent upticks and clusters.

“Go out and get tested,” the mayor said.

