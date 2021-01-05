BK Borough Pres. Eric Adams lays out proposal to speed up vaccine rollout

NEW YORK — More than 340,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have made their way to New York in the last three weeks. However, less than 90,000 New Yorkers have received their first dose.

Several local leaders, including Brooklyn Borough Pres. Eric Adams, have proposed plans to help expedite vaccinations in the city.

Adams criticized the current vaccination rollout, calling for a 24/7 operation.

“I don’t know why they believed it was a 9 to 5 operation,” he said, adding the city should speed the process up as we’re in the middle of a crisis.

He also commended Gov. Andrew Cuomo on doing an amazing job moving the state through the crisis, but now is the time to get together and lay out what needs to be done to get more people vaccinated and achieve herd immunity.

The Brooklyn borough president laid out a distribution plan to get New Yorkers vaccinated at a quicker pace:

Expand eligibility

Hotline for appointments

Proof to qualify

Protect immigrants

Distribution hubs

Staffing

He also said people should be separated into three groups: Red for first responders and front-line workers, yellow for vulnerable and high-risk population and green for the general public. If there is an excess amount of vaccines and there aren’t enough people in the red or yellow group signed up, vaccines should be made available to the green population.

Adams also said there needs to be “credible messengers,” including religious and community leaders, who will spread information and communicate with people about the vaccine, similar to how those messengers communicated with neighborhoods regarding the census.

While waiting for people to make up their mind about receiving the vaccine, Adams said the city should move to herd immunity and open the door to all New Yorkers who want to get vaccinated.