Biden calls on Trump to sign COVID relief bill as millions face loss of unemployment benefits

President-elect Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to sign the COVID-19 relief and government spending bill that was passed by Congress, as millions of people face losing federal unemployment benefits Saturday.

Trump has said he does not support the legislation because it doesn’t offer enough stimulus money for Americans struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Saturday, Biden slammed Trump’s inaction on the bill.

“It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority,” Biden said. “This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences.”

Trump’s last-minute demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans has thrown the year-end COVID relief effort into chaos.

House Republicans on Thursday swiftly rejected the demand. The rare Christmas Eve session of the House lasted just minutes, with help for millions of Americans awaiting Trump’s signature on the bill.

Unemployment benefits, eviction protections and other aid, including smaller $600 stimulus payments are at risk.

The $900 billion virus aid package also is linked to a $1.4 trillion government funding bill. That means Trump’s refusal to sign the legislation could spark a federal shutdown at midnight Monday.

The House will return Monday to vote on options.

Trump on Saturday reiterated his demand that Americans should get $2,000 stimulus checks in the relief bill.

“I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in ‘pork,’” he tweeted.

The president is at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays.