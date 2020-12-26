Beyonce foundation donates $500K to families facing eviction

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newswire

Posted: / Updated:
Beyonce

Beyonce at the “Lion King” premiere in London on July 14, 2019.

Beyonce celebrated Christmas by donating $500,000 to people facing eviction.

The BeyGOOD foundation will give $5,000 to 100 families facing foreclosure or eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An online application process in partnership with the NAACP opens Jan. 7, before a federal housing moratorium is set to expire.

Grants will be distributed in late January and another round of applications are expected to be considered in February.

The foundation has already given out $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day