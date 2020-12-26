Beyonce foundation donates $500K to families facing eviction

Beyonce at the “Lion King” premiere in London on July 14, 2019.

Beyonce celebrated Christmas by donating $500,000 to people facing eviction.

The BeyGOOD foundation will give $5,000 to 100 families facing foreclosure or eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An online application process in partnership with the NAACP opens Jan. 7, before a federal housing moratorium is set to expire.

Grants will be distributed in late January and another round of applications are expected to be considered in February.

The foundation has already given out $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.