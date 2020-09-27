Atlantic City firefighters union sues after 65 test positive for coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a news conference regarding COVID-19 at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Atlantic City firefighters union has filed a lawsuit against the city and state, saying scores of firefighters have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that lawyers for Local 198 allege the “ineffective approach” to containing the spread of COVID-19 has jeopardized the health and safety of firefighters, their families and the public.

The lawsuit says the number of city firefighters exposed to the coronavirus has ballooned to about 65.

The state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city, responded by outlining procedures currently in place but didn’t comment directly on the court filings.