At NJ vaccine site, long lines end with peace of mind

People wait in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The first people arrived around 2:30 a.m. for the chance to be vaccinated at one of the few sites that does not require an appointment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PATERSON, N.J. — While millions of people seeking the coronavirus vaccine scramble to arrange scarce appointments online or over the phone, one New Jersey city is offering it on a walk-in basis, first-come, first-served.

People start lining up outside the vaccination site in Paterson, New Jersey, as early as 4:30 a.m. on days it has shots in stock. That’s five hours before it opens for the day.

Such sites are a rarity in the New York City metropolitan area, where most vaccination sites require people to schedule appointments that might be months away.

But recent expansions in vaccine eligibility has led to demand far outstripping supply.

State officials have said they need 470,000 doses per week but are receiving about 100,000.