At least 10% of new NYC coronavirus patients report attending a gathering, official says

Nurse Esma Radoncic, left, prepares to take a nasal swab from Eric Antosh at a COVID-19 testing site in Brooklyn run by NYC Health + Hospitals as part of the “Get Tested Day of Action,” Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in New York.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Of the new coronavirus patients in New York City interviewed in recent weeks, about 10% to 20% have reported attending a gathering that may put them at risk of exposure to COVID-19, an official said Monday.

Dr. Jay Varma, a senior adviser with the city’s testing and tracing program, also said that despite several incidents of large outdoor gatherings, they have not seen a pattern of major clusters as a result.

“With that said, we need to remain extremely vigilant for any types of these events and one of the most important things that New Yorkers can do is to continue to get themselves tested even if they don’t have symptoms because it’s always possible they can acquire an infection somewhere, and the sooner we can identify it the better off we’ll be,” Varma added.

When asked about an illegal boat party busted over the weekend as well as a reported rave under the Kosciuszko Bridge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said a key factor appears to be the fact that these gatherings are taking place outside.

“Generally, what we’re seeing is not so much, again, from outdoor activities. Indoors remains the bigger concern,” he said.

Regardless, large outdoor gatherings should not be happening, de Blasio added.

“The sheriff’s office has done an amazing job of intervening, as have other agencies,” the mayor said of the city’s enforcement.