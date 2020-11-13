As virus surges, northeast governors to mull next steps

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Six northeast U.S. governors are having an emergency summit on COVID-19 this weekend as the virus continues to spread throughout the region.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the group will discuss potential coordination of restrictions on restaurants and bars, as well as interstate travel and quarantine rules.

Several states have passed new restrictions this week, including New York’s 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and a ban on gatherings over 10 people in private residences.

The average number of New Yorkers getting the virus each day has doubled over the past 11 days and quadrupled since the end of September.

