As vaccines arrive, doctors say ‘don’t fear the shot, fear COVID’

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — More than 11,000 Pfizer vaccinations have been distributed in 44 hospitals across New York City in the last five days.

Now with this second type of shot in the arm, the Moderna vaccine, a total of 7.9 million doses are ready for distribution and will be available by Monday.

There are differences between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines:

The second moderna shot is a month after the first Instead of Pfizer’s three weeks.

The moderna vaccine is for those 18 and older instead of Pfizer’s 16 and older

Perhaps most importantly is the issue of freezer storage.

“The Moderna vaccine can be shipped and stored at standard freezer temperatures in containers with 100 doses,” General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said at Saturday news conference. “It will be particularly use in hard to reach, small rural areas.”

Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, an associate professor at Rutgers Medical School, was the principal investigator for the Moderna phase three clinical trials at Rutgers and she stresses that the side effects from either vaccine are minimal compared to the 3,000 COVID deaths daily, so she’s hoping everyone will get whatever vaccine is available.

“Both vaccines are extremely safe and effective,” Dr. Swaminathan told PIX11 News. “The efficacy at 94.5% and 95% and no difference in efficacy in separate race and age group trials, nothing significant,” she added.

The chair of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital was the first doctor in America to receive the Pfizer vaccine last Monday.

Brooklyn-born Dr. Yves Duroseau rolled up his sleeve to send a message to those in communities of color that there is nothing to fear in getting either COVID-19 vaccine.

“As a Black man in America, we were disproportionately affected by it. My personal loss was an uncle,” Dr. Duroseau said. “So I thought it was important for me to get the message out there for those who are reluctant to get the vaccine. Don’t fear the shot, fear COVID.”

There are still three other possible vaccines in clinical trials and experts believe the country is still on track to provide vaccines to everyone who wants one by late spring or early summer.