As Thanksgiving travelers head home, experts worry over COVID-19 surge

A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as travelers arrive at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

NEW YORK — Millions of Americans who traveled for Thanksgiving are expected to return home Sunday, causing crowding at airports and congestion on the roads.

All that travel has health experts like Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician, worried that an even bigger COVID-19 surge is ahead as a second wave of cases and hospitalizations grips most of the country.

“I think many people who traveled did get together with loved ones indoors who were not part of their immediate family. In which case because there’s such a high level of coronavirus all over the country. Essentially, the entire America is a hot spot, you don’t want to be seeding coronavirus infections in the community you’re traveling to,” Wen said.

On Friday, the United States marked the 25th consecutive day with more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases reported.

The country’s death toll stands at more than 266,000.

According to an ensemble forecast published by the CDC this week, between 29,000 and 56,000 more people could die over the next three weeks.

Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine with the Oregon Health & Science University, sounded the alarm about COVID-19 infections among health care workers.

“We are in a month where health care workers have been getting COVID at alarming rates. The Mayo Clinic alone reported 900 of us health care workers got COVID-19 over a two-week period,” Choo said.

Meanwhile, a CDC advisory committee will vote Tuesday on recommendations for the very first group to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, once the FDA issues an Emergency Use Authorization to one of several candidates. That’s expected to happen sometime in December.

As for anyone who traveled this holiday weekend, Dr. Wen recommended they take precautions upon returning home.

“I would recommend for everyone to quarantine for at least seven days and then get a test. If you cannot get a COVID test, then quarantine for 14 days,” Wen said.

