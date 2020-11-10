As NYC warns of second wave of COVID-19, how will it handle holiday crowds?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — As New York City officials sound the alarm about a second wave of coronavirus infections, questions remain on how the city will handle holiday crowds.

Macy’s Herald Square on Tuesday offered a sneak peek of its famous crowd-drawing holiday windows, which will feature a theme of gratitude for first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality, and everyday New Yorkers who have shown perseverance throughout a tumultuous year.

Another quintessential New York City tradition, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, is scheduled for Dec. 4, although it will likely be a scaled-back version. This year’s tree has been selected and will soon be on its way to Manhattan.

Even with a drastic drop in tourism due to the pandemic, holiday season traditions such as the Macy’s windows, the Rockefeller Christmas tree and the Bryant Park Winter Village are big draws for people who live just outside of New York City, including Long Island and northern New Jersey.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that extra precautions would be put in place to ensure people could safely view the tree this year, however, he stopped short of providing specifics on what that would look like.

“This is something really special each year for this city,” de Blasio said of the Rockefeller Christmas tree. “We want that to be a great experience, especially in the middle of everything people are dealing with … I think people understand that we have to be really careful with the danger of a second wave. But we’re going to take extra precautions to make sure that if people are trying to go by to see it that we can keep it to the right number of folks at any given time.”

The mayor said the city would release an update on specifics at a later date.

Last year, the city created a pedestrian plaza around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall by fully closing or limiting vehicle traffic on several nearby blocks during certain hours.

If the city decided to repeat or expand the pedestrian plaza this year to prevent crowding and encourage social distancing, the concept could also be applied to the Macy’s windows along 34th Street between Seventh and Sixth avenues, which flows into Herald Square and could give revelers the space needed to safely enjoy the holiday season amid the pandemic.

It’s unclear if de Blasio is considering closing streets near Macy’s. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said more details about crowd control near the iconic store would soon be released.