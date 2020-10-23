As NYC COVID cases decline again, after weeks of rising, new talk about vaccine readiness

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A slightly lowering infection rate and an evolving plan on how to distribute a vaccine were significant topics regarding the coronavirus in New York on Friday.

New York City figures are still preliminary, but they did show that the number of recorded cases was down for the third day in a row, after a couple of weeks of rising numbers, due to COVID-19 clusters in central Queens and Far Rockaway as well as in the Boro Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Stepped up measures to fight the increase in cases in those communities appeared to be working.

On Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio was talking about coronavirus vaccine distribution on his weekly radio segment on the Brian Lehrer Show, on WNYC.

“There is a potential for a vaccine to be available in limited quantity as early as December,” the mayor said, “and we have to be ready.”

His statement noticeably contrasted with one he’d officially made through his office just two days before.

“Phase one of distribution — to be available as early as November,” the statement read, in part.

Whenever a vaccine is available, many people that PIX11 News questioned randomly on Friday said they aren’t ready to get inoculated.

“I don’t know yet,” said Natalie De Jesus. “I’m not even safe with the flu virus shot, either, so I don’t know.”

A biology teacher who declined to give her name said that she needed to see more evidence in order to be convinced a new vaccine was safe. “If the vaccine came out today,” she said, “for me and my parents… I’d wait a year.” She said that her parents are immuno-compromised, and that she felt fine staying masked and socially distant to give time for “trial and error, a different vaccine or something that’s tested.”

Jonathan Hustad, a Queens resident, also said that vetting was needed, but that he trusted the process.

“If there’s clinical trials” and a full process of testing, he said, “I would take it.”

The mayor, on Friday, tried to ensure New Yorkers that a full process would happen, in part because government authorities in New York are approaching the situation with a critical eye.

“People need to understand the city and the state as well will not accept a vaccine until we have independently vetted it,” Mayor de Blasio said, “and the city and the state both believe in listening to the health care leadership.”

People who provide healthcare, the mayor continued, will be the first to be given access to a vaccine, once one is available.

Dr. Jake Deutsch, founder and director of Cure Urgent Care, would be among the first eligible for inoculation. He said, in an interview, that he also needs to be ensured that the vaccine would be safe, but added that reassurances are built in to the process of approving a vaccine.

“FDA approval would be essential,” Dr. Deutsch told PIX11 News. “You’re making sure that it followed clinical trials, making sure that there are ongoing clinical trials for that vaccine, and then that’s when I would say I feel comfortable taking it.”

As much as the vaccine is needed, Dr. Deutsch believes we still have to follow important protocols.

“But in effect,” he continued, “we’ve never seen a vaccine released without those hurdles, and those checks in place. So I would expect that [when] we have one released, we’d have thosere reassurances, and I would absolutely take it.”