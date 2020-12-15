As NJ medical workers get the state’s first shots, Murphy warns of ‘tough’ weeks ahead

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey has now joined the list of U.S. states where the coronavirus vaccine is being administered.

On Tuesday, hundreds of front-line medical workers received the Garden State’s first inoculations, amid sighs of relief, and even shouts of praise.

However, the milestone came as medical experts, as well as New Jersey’s governor, warn the state — and the country — still have a long way to go before being able to escape the pandemic’s grip.

Maritza Beniquez, an emergency room registered nurse, was the first New Jersey resident to receive the vaccine. She received her shot at University Medical Center, where she also works.

The process began the way it does for any inoculation. The patient has to answer a series of questions.

She smiled when it got to her birth date: “Dec. 15.”

Her coronavirus vaccination was quite a memorable birthday gift.

It was a momentous milestone, celebrated with Gov. Phil Murphy, who was on hand with other political and medical leaders to mark the occasion.

Seconds after getting the shot that she later said she couldn’t even feel go in, Beniquez shouted, “Thank you, God, thank you!”

She was one of about 600 people who got their coronavirus shots on Tuesday at University Medical Center. Almost all of the first volunteers, including emergency department doctor Charles Farmer, have some ethnic backgrounds in common, as Farmer pointed out.

“I really wanted to show everyone, including communities of color, that the vaccine is safe,” he said, minutes after getting vaccinated. “I believe and trust the science, and we’re making the right decision to try and beat this thing,” he added.

A variety of polls show that in Black and brown communities nationwide, the rate of people saying they intend to get vaccinated is lower than the general population, due to acts of medical racism in the past.

But communities of color, especially those with lower incomes, have been hit hardest by the pandemic, as the first New Jerseyan to be inoculated pointed out.

“It was like watching a tornado or a hurricane,” Beniquez said at a news conference after receiving the vaccine. “It caused that sort of devastation in the field. And instead of it being the buildings, it was our own people. Our Black and Latino communities.”

She said that the vaccine is the first sign of hope.

Murphy agreed, but also warned, “The next several weeks are going to be really, really tough. There’s no two ways about that.”

He and State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing remain vital, because the vaccine can barely make a dent in the pandemic for quite some time.

For now, New Jersey has 76,000 doses. The state has approximately 6.8 million adults, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It means that, for now, just over 1% of the state can get inoculated. That figure doesn’t even account for 16 and 17-year-olds, who are also eligible for the vaccine.

And after hospitals and nursing homes vaccinate their populations, the focus once again returns to under-served communities and their most vulnerable residents.

“The good new for our older populations is thet efficacy for people 65 and older was still between 90 and 95% [for the Pfizer vaccine],” said Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist and professor at Montclair State University.

And when it comes to getting Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires ultra cold storage, distributed out into those communities, Silvera said local pharmacies will play a major role, adding that many have the capabilities to keep doses cold.

A CVS Pharmacy spokesperson told PIX11 for Pfizer’s vaccine, “…special containers that utilize dry ice will be used to transport the vaccine to our pharmacies and we’ll use the containers to store the vaccine at the required temperature…”

The spokesperson added, “…we can store them in our pharmacies for up to 20 days since our pharmacies already have standard refrigeration and freezing capabilities.”

Back at University Medical Center, there was another moment of recognition, as Murphy pointed out.

“Thank you for making University Hospital the site of the clinical trials for the vaccine from Moderna, that is waiting on deck,” he said, addressing the medical center’s senior administrators. “Hopefully, [the vaccine will] get an E.U.A. as early as the next couple of days.”

The Moderna vaccine, which FDA scientists on Tuesday deemed 94% effective, is scheduled to be voted on for emergency use authorization, or E.U.A., by an FDA panel of medical experts on Thursday.

As for Tuesday, though, the fact that it was the birthday of the first person in his state to receive a coronavirus vaccine wasn’t lost on the governor.

At the morning news conference at which Maritza Beniquez introduced Murphy, he sang “Happy Birthday” to her, solo.

She bowed in appreciation, to which the governor responded, “A little rock and roll there.”