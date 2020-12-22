As new COVID variant emerges, NY officials discourage travel

Earlier this month, Tampa International Airport became one of the first airports in the U.S. to offer on site COVID-19 testing to travelers.

NEW YORK — “If you have travel plans right now, cancel those travel plans,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

With Christmas and New Year’s just days away, the lure of traveling by plane, train or automobile is strong for some New Yorkers.

Dr. Jay Varma, public health adviser to the mayor, said New Yorkers need to be aware of a new highly contagious COVID-19 variant.

“The more that we can do to limit the amount of travel that is happening and for people who do travel, effective testing before and after as well as isolation and quarantine,” Varna said.

There is growing concern as flights from the United Kingdom keep arriving in New York.

British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic have struck a deal with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Passengers are now being tested for the coronavirus before they board a flight to New York.

“The United States should do something, that the United States should either ban or test,” Cuomo said.

A fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus has shut down parts of England and has spread to other areas of the world. So far, 120 countries have banned or required testing on UK flights. The United States has not.

“I’ve always said one state cannot protect itself. Either you defend against the virus everywhere, or it’s fundamentally not effective,” Cuomo said.

Officials said there is concern this highly contagious coronavirus mutation is already here.

“We want to test for the variant. If it’s here, we want to know it. We want to isolate it, immediately,” Gov. Cuomo said.