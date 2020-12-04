As COVID cases rise in NY and NJ, leaders of both states urge precautions through the winter

NEW YORK — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in number in both New York and New Jersey, leaders from both states on Friday urged people to continue to take precautions.

They also condemned a group of people from the Empire State who snubbed those precautions by organizing an event in the Garden State, potentially putting hundreds — and maybe even thousands — of others at risk.

The event was the Young Republicans’ Gala, headlined by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

At a news conference on Friday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had disdainful words for Gaetz, whom the governor called “Matt Putz.”

“What a fool,” Murphy said, and then addressed Gaetz directly. “You are not welcome in New Jersey. I don’t want you back in this state.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York expressed support for Murphy at Cuomo’s late afternoon teleconference.

“This is a time for a leader to say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done,” said Cuomo. “This is about saving lives.”

New York state now has a seven-day rolling average of 4.7% COVID-19 positivity. New York City’s average is 5.43%, announced on Friday by Mayor Bill de Blasio in his weekly appearance on WNYC public radio.

New Jersey’s average is calculated on a three-day basis. It’s far higher than the New York averages, coming in at 10.42%.

Ideally, none of the averages would be above 1%.

It all points to the need for people to continue to take precautions, even though the first doses of coronavirus vaccine are expected to be administered at hospitals as soon as next week.

However, because any chance to begin seeing more widespread immunity is not likely to emerge until the spring, the governors said that instances like the Young Republicans party need to not happen again.

It’s being investigated by the New Jersey State Police, with support also coming from the governor of New York, where the Young Republican Club is based.

“It’s beyond the pale,” said New Jersey Gov. Murphy, “that they’d endanger people in another state, never mind their own, as well.”