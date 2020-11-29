Are outdoor dining tents a safe way to eat out during the pandemic?

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
With winter coming, many restaurants are adjusting outdoor dining options

NEW YORK — Outdoor dining tents are popping up outside restaurants during the pandemic, but experts say not all setups are equal.

The individual tents, igloos and other structures are a way for people to eat out while avoiding being indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily.

And health experts say they’re generally safer than dining inside, but to make sure they’re well ventilated.

Tents also shouldn’t be shared with people who aren’t in your household. And between parties, experts say they should be cleaned and aired out.

