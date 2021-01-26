Antibody cocktail could be used as passive vaccine, Regeneron says

New data suggests antibody drugs can not only treat COVID-19 infections, but possibly prevent them as well.

Biotech company Regeneron announced Tuesday that its antibody cocktail prevented symptomatic infections in people who lived with someone who had COVID-19.

Williamsburg resident Gina Vechiarelli was visiting her elderly parents in Ohio when they caught the coronavirus from a relative on Christmas. Because she had to care for her parents, she contracted COVID-19 as well.

The family was able to get Regeneron’s antibody cocktail as a treatment. Vechiarelli said she thinks it helped save her parents.

“They lived. And they are not on oxygen and they didn’t get put on a ventilator,” she said.

And now there could be a new use for the drug.

For many people, the first time they heard about Regeneron’s antibody cocktail was when former President Donald Trump received it in October. Since that time, the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to treat people with mild to moderate COVID-19 illness.

Now the Tarrytown-based biotech company said its data showed the drug can act as a passive vaccine, meaning a patient is given the antibodies to fight or prevent an infection.

New York City immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh it still has to be peer reviewed.

“If it proves to be true, this is great news, especially since we are having issues with the vaccine roll out,” Dr. Parikh said.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced it purchased more than a million treatment courses of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy.

The company said the drug can be given as multiple shots, as opposed to an infusion. This makes it more accessible.

While the FDA would still need to approve the drug for this passive vaccine use, Regeneron’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. George Yancopoulos, said it could help to slow the transmission of the virus.

“The REGEN-COV antibody cocktail may be able to help break this chain by providing immediate passive immunity to those at high risk of infection, in contrast to active vaccines which take weeks to provide protection,” he said.

Eli Lilly has a similar drug in trials as well. It’s antibody combo reduced hospitalization or death by 70%.

