Another state added to tri-state COVID-19 quarantine list

NEW YORK — Another state has been added to the tri-state’s travel advisory, New York and New Jersey’s health departments announced Tuesday.
New Mexico is the latest addition to the list.
The advisory applies to states that have an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people, or if 10% of the total population tests positive. Both metrics will be monitored on a rolling seven-day average.
As of Oct. 6, there are currently 33 states and two territories that meet the criteria for quarantining on return to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed a 14-day quarantine on people traveling to the tri-state area from states with a high transmission rate of coronavirus.
The advisory also applies to tri-state area residents who are traveling back to their home state from areas with a high rate of transmission.
The travel advisory comes as all three states continue to make great strides in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The tri-state area was considered the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases in March and April soared into the hundreds of thousands and the death toll continued to climb for weeks.