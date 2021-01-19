‘All we are missing are vaccine doses’: Gov. Murphy

People waiting in line are reflected in the glass windows of a vaccination site in Paterson, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. A sign on the door of the vaccination site, which takes walk-ins rather than appointments, said it would be open the following day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has the infrastructure set up to start vaccinating more people against COVID-19 but doesn’t have the supply of shots to meet demand.

He said Tuesday the state has opened two-thirds of the mass vaccination sites across the state, with more set up at CVS and Walgreens under a federal partnership, but the number of vaccines coming in each week is just over 100,000.

That’s short of the 470,000 needed to meet demand, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Murphy predicted that supply would be short “for some time,” and didn’t specify when or how it would increase.