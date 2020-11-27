All eyes on retail sales as holiday shopping season kicks off amid pandemic

PARAMUS, N.J. — It appears even the threat of a global pandemic won’t deter some folks who prefer to do their Black Friday shopping in person.

Shoppers lined up outside of the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, Friday morning before the doors opened at 7 a.m. A line also wrapped around the Best Buy at the Bergen Town Center.

Still, the question looms: How will retailers fair this holiday season amid a global pandemic?

The National Retail Federation predicts online shopping will rise by 20% to 30% this year. Holiday sales overall are expected to increase 3% to 5%, in part, because shoppers are willing to splurge on gifts after such a challenging year.

Shopping safely in New Jersey will be a challenge, as the state battles its second wave of coronavirus infections.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy reported 4,565 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

Coronavirus restrictions remain at malls, with store capacity capped at 50% and everyone must wear a mask.

