All 1st-dose appointments postponed at 15 NYC vaccine sites

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York

A cyclist passes a closed vaccination center at the George Westinghouse High School, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in New York. Officials say 15 New York City-run COVID-19 vaccination hubs are postponing all first-dose appointments and other sites have stopped making new appointments as the city waits for more vaccine supplies. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Officials say 15 New York City-run COVID-19 vaccination hubs are postponing all first-dose appointments and other sites have stopped making new appointments as the city waits for more vaccine supplies.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the shortage comes as the city gears up to inoculate ever-growing numbers of people against the coronavirus.

He said 45,000 vaccine doses were administered Wednesday in the city, and the daily number will grow if the city gets more doses.

The mayor said he is hopeful that President Joe Biden will use the Defense Production Act to get more vaccine produced and distributed to cities including New York.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss