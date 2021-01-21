All 1st-dose appointments postponed at 15 NYC vaccine sites

A cyclist passes a closed vaccination center at the George Westinghouse High School, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in New York. Officials say 15 New York City-run COVID-19 vaccination hubs are postponing all first-dose appointments and other sites have stopped making new appointments as the city waits for more vaccine supplies. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Officials say 15 New York City-run COVID-19 vaccination hubs are postponing all first-dose appointments and other sites have stopped making new appointments as the city waits for more vaccine supplies.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the shortage comes as the city gears up to inoculate ever-growing numbers of people against the coronavirus.

He said 45,000 vaccine doses were administered Wednesday in the city, and the daily number will grow if the city gets more doses.

The mayor said he is hopeful that President Joe Biden will use the Defense Production Act to get more vaccine produced and distributed to cities including New York.

