Alaska and Delaware added to NY quarantine advisory: Cuomo

NEW YORK — New York has added two more states to the implemented travel advisory as more cities across the nation have seen an uptick in coronavirus cases.
Alaska and Delaware have been added to the list.
Just last week Alaska had been removed from the list while Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands were added.
The advisory applies to states that have an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people, or if 10% of the total population tests positive. Both metrics will be monitored on a rolling seven-day average.
As of August 18, there are currently 33 states and two territories that meet the criteria:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Virgin Islands
- Wisconsin
Cuomo said New York’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests was below 1% for the eleventh straight day Monday.
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed a 14-day quarantine on people traveling to the tri-state area from states with a high transmission rate of coronavirus.
The advisory also applies to tri-state area residents who are traveling back to their home state from areas with a high rate of transmission.
The travel advisory comes as all three states continue to make great strides in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The tri-state area was considered the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases in March and April soared into the hundreds of thousands and the death toll continued to climb for weeks.