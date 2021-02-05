Adults with eligible comorbidities can get vaccinated Feb. 15, governor says

NEW YORK — Adult New Yorkers of any age with certain comorbidities will be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning in mid-February, the governor announced Friday.

Beginning Feb. 15, those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, pulmonary disease, intellectual and developmental disabilities, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or thalassemia, Type 1 or 2 diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, neurologic conditions and liver disease will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions exist throughout the state’s population—they’re our teachers, lawyers and carpenters, in addition to the doctors who keep us safe every day, and they are a highly affected population,” Cuomo said. “We’re committed to vaccinating vulnerable populations that have suffered the most as we distribute a strictly limited supply of vaccines, and people with comorbidities are 94% of the state’s COVID deaths. That’s why we’ll open eligibility to people with comorbidities starting Feb. 15 and give hospitals the ability to use extra doses they have to address that population. Local governments have a week to prepare for the new change — they need to get ready now.”

New York has vaccinated 75% of overall hospital workers, which was the initial goal. Hospitals have one more week to vaccinate workers that need vaccines before the doses are reallocated.

Those who qualify under cancer include patients with a current cancer diagnosis or those in remission, including 9/11-related cancers.

Pulmonary disease includes but is not limited to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases.

Heart conditions include but are not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure).

Immunocompromised state, or a weakened immune system, include but are not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes.

Adults of any age with the listed conditions are eligible for vaccination due to increased risk of moderate or severe illness or death from the virus that causes COVID-19.

