Acting Queens borough president discusses virtual job fair, COVID-19 cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — More than two million New Yorkers filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic.

The unemployment crisis will impact nearly every household during the holiday season.

More than a dozen companies – all of them hiring — will take part in Wednesday’s virtual job fair in Queens.

Acting Borough President Sharon Lee, who put the job fair together, discussed what we can expect.

The fair takes place Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To RSVP, click here.

For more information, click here.

