95-year-old known for making masks battles COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted:
Miriam The Mask Maker coronavirus

Miriam Looker, 95, displays one of the 1,700 masks she’s made since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic using her quilting skills on Dec. 21, 2020, in Marysville, Ohio.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A 95-year-old woman who became a prolific mask maker during the pandemic took a short break this fall while she recovered from COVID-19 herself.

Miriam Looker is a resident in a nursing home in Marysville in central Ohio.

She started making masks in the spring at the request of her stepson, a doctor who wanted his patients to wear them.

Looker, a longtime quilter, got in the habit of making at least 10 a day. But she took a month off when she came down with the coronavirus in November.

Now she’s feeling like herself again and back to her mask production. So far, she’s made about 1,700 masks.

Looker is no stranger to using material to help save lives: during World War II she tested parachutes at Wright Field — now Wright Patterson Air Force Base — in Dayton.

