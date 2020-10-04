9 NYC zip codes with coronavirus clusters face shutdown of schools, businesses

Medical assistant Nina Daniels prepares to take a swab from a patient at a drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site.

NEW YORK CITY — All non-essential businesses as well as public and private schools in nine New York City zip codes could be closed Wednesday under a coronavirus cluster response plan proposed by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday.

The proposal needs to be approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration before the shutdown would be implemented.

The zip codes impacted are: 11691; 11219; 11223; 11230; 11204; 11210; 11229; 11415; 11367.

All of the zip codes have had a coronavirus positivity rate above 3% for seven consecutive days, de Blasio said.

“Strategic action” is needed now, the mayor added.

Public and private schools in the zip codes would be mandated to pivot to remote learning beginning Wednesday, according to de Blasio. Day care centers would also need to close.

There are about 100 public schools and 200 non-public schools located in the potentially affected areas, the mayor said.

“This is an action being taken out of an abundance of caution,” de Blasio said, adding that he does not see a link between public schools and the clusters in the zip codes.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said students and staff should use Monday and Tuesday to prepare for remote learning and ensure everyone who needs a digital device has one.

“The good news is, we’ve done this before,” Carranza said of the plan to switch to remote learning.

Indoor and outdoor dining would also be shut down, but restaurants would be allowed to offer pick-up and delivery service.

Religious gatherings would not be prohibited, de Blasio said, but religious institutions are expected to follow the state’s coronavirus capacity limits.

If the state approves the mayor’s plan, the zip codes would have to hit one of two threshold options to reopen.

Reopening Threshold One: At least 14 days of shutdown with less than 3% positivity on a 14-day average for the last seven consecutive days.

Reopening Threshold Two: At least 28 days of shutdown with less than 3% positivity on a 14-day average at the end of that time period.

In a statement, Cuomo said he would close “business activity” in any hot spot zip code where the local government says they cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.

“Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot zip codes. The state will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow. As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the state initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the state cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the state and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance,” the governor said.

Cuomo also voiced concerns about testing in schools.

“If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the state will close them immediately. We all want schools to reopen, if they can reopen safely. I have assured the parents of this state that I would not send my child to a school that I didn’t know was safe. Without testing we can’t assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school,” the governor said.

The shutdown proposal comes following several weeks of warnings from de Blasio that if the percent of positive cases did not drop, more drastic restrictions would need to be put in place to prevent widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

Eleven additional zip codes are being closely monitored by health officials as the percent of positive cases in those areas are edging closer to 3% for seven consecutive days, de Blasio said.

The so-called areas of concern are being targeted with increased testing and community outreach, however, the city is also taking stiffer actions.

Indoor dining, gyms and pools in the 11 areas of concern will be forced to close Wednesday, if the state approves the mayor’s plan. Schools and other non-essential businesses would be allowed to remain open.

If any zip code goes above 3% positivity for seven consecutive days, it could be added to the list of areas requiring a full shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses, de Blasio said.