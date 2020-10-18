80-year-old killed in fire at NJ senior apartment building

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency 911 scene

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a senior apartment building in New Jersey that claimed the life of an 80-year-old man.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said the blaze in Jersey City was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and found a small blaze in the living room where a mattress was located close to the floor.

Prosecutors said the 80-year-old resident was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with serious burns and later died.

His name wasn’t immediately released. City and county investigators are trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Newark PD now allows Muslim officers to wear hijab with uniform

Pizza Wars: Tri-state area has beef

Jersey City public schools reopen Thursday

NJ doctor breaks down new CDC guidelines on masks outdoors

Newark honors 102-year-old resident

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss