80-year-old killed in fire at NJ senior apartment building

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a senior apartment building in New Jersey that claimed the life of an 80-year-old man.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said the blaze in Jersey City was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and found a small blaze in the living room where a mattress was located close to the floor.

Prosecutors said the 80-year-old resident was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with serious burns and later died.

His name wasn’t immediately released. City and county investigators are trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.