8 Newark businesses cited in 2 days for violating coronavirus rules: mayor

A woman walks past a coronavirus testing site in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark authorities issued summonses to eight businesses in the first two days of the city’s 10-day “shutdown” to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Ras Baraka said Saturday.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said all of the businesses were cited for employees not wearing masks and other personal protective equipment while serving customers.

“It’s amazing to me that some of these businesses put wealth over health,” Ambrose said. “These businesses showed a total disregard for spreading the virus.”

The stay-at-home advisory began Wednesday and will last through Dec. 4.

The mayor asked residents to only leave their home for emergencies, getting a COVID-19 test or for essential reasons, such as picking up groceries.

Essential businesses like supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and laundromats remain open, but Baraka asked they close down by 8 p.m. He also asked restaurants in the city to stop offering takeout at 8 p.m.

While the advisory is not mandatory it is strongly encouraged and will be enforced.

“Because the number of residents who have tested COVID-19 positive has been on the rise in our city, it’s important that we take every precaution to protect our neighbors and visitors,” Baraka said. “And while we strongly support our business owners, unfortunately there are still some who have refused to abide by the governor’s order. It’s our responsibility to hold those businesses accountable for their actions.”

The 10-day recommended shutdown was announced after the COVID-19 positivity rate hit 21% citywide and 41% in the East Ward alone, according to the mayor.

“We cannot risk a continual spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Baraka said. “We cannot go back where we were in April and May. But what we can do is urge everyone to be responsible, cautious, and think of the greater good. People’s lives depend on this.”

PIX11’s Katie Corrado and The Associate Press contributed to this report