8 bar, restaurant violations issued by NYS coronavirus task force

Several establishments have had their licenses suspended by the State Liquor Authority, July 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Eight more bars and restaurants received violations from a state coronavirus task force on Friday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force inspected 1,553 establishments in New York City and Long Island and issued eight violations — six in Manhattan, one in Queens and one in Suffolk County.

The crackdown on restaurants and bars, ensuring owners and managers are following coronavirus restrictions, continues despite progress in slowing the spread of the virus.

Of the 94,849 test results reported on Friday, 653 were positive — a record low of 0.69%.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, dropped to 483 and the number of ICU patients fell to 116. Both numbers have not been seen since mid-March.

Cuomo has said continued enforcement of coronavirus executive orders and the phased reopening plan are key in keeping COVID-19 numbers low.

“New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough — wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined,” Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday. “This thing isn’t over yet.”