73-year-old ‘Polio Pioneer’ among the first people to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
polio pioneer covid vaccine.jpg

Irene Mente, one of the first people to be vaccinated for Polio has become one of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

WHITESTONE, Queens — One of the first people to be vaccinated for Polio has become one of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Irene Mentel, a 73-year-old resident at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Whitestone, Queens, was deemed a “Polio Pioneer,” receiving the Polio vaccine at age 6.

Mentel said she hopes for a better future and cannot wait to hug her daughter.

When asked to write down who she was getting vaccinated for, Mentel wrote her grandson’s name, Matthew, who also lives in Queens.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss