709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates

NEW YORK — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing.

The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day.

Cases are rising in 49 states, and deaths are increasing in 39.

The nation has now recorded 240,000 virus-related deaths and 10.3 million confirmed infections.